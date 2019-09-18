Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

