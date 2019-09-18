The Abyss Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, DDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.35 or 0.05152594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027655 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, BitForex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

