Thar Token Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $91,307.00 and $168.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005320 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.