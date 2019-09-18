Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,141,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,612,000 after buying an additional 210,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. The stock had a trading volume of 400,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

