Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $264.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $257.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $210,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 439,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,564. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

