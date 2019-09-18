Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Shares Down 0.9%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

