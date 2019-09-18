Tensile Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,024 shares during the period. Dicks Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 6.1% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $46,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $70,242,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $18,376,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $268,766,000 after buying an additional 345,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,373 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 217,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

