Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.40

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and traded as high as $81.16. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $80.83, with a volume of 244,626 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.