Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 764,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,302. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 115,944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

