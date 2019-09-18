Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

TLRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,258.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

