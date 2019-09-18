Syscoin Price Tops $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $1.93 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00772358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011242 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 564,145,327 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

