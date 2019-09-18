Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 3,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,129. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,256,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 532,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,288 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

