Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,299 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.74% of Syneos Health worth $91,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 390,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 72,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 131,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 214,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

