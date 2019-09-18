Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,299 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.74% of Syneos Health worth $91,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 390,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 72,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 131,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 214,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $56.34.
SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.
Syneos Health Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
