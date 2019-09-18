Swarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $213,016.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $213,016.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

