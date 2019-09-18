SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,888,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,838. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $213.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

