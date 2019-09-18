SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.55

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.00.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services.

