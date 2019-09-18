SUQA (SUQA) Price Reaches $0.0036

SUQA (CURRENCY:SUQA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. SUQA has a market cap of $2.26 million and $17,144.00 worth of SUQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and STEX. In the last week, SUQA has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.01213957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SUQA Profile

SUQA’s total supply is 637,719,773 coins and its circulating supply is 633,103,895 coins. SUQA’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation . SUQA’s official website is suqa.org

Buying and Selling SUQA

SUQA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

