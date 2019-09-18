SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We view the introduction of new marketing technology called the launch of integrated product suite called Websites + Marketing positively given that a) the move bolsters GoDaddy’s offering for small business marketing, which should arguably lead to higher ARPU and LTV over time and b) the offering should boost customer value proposition (given the promising early results) and help GoDaddy’s competitive positioning, both of which bode well for customer retention and acquisition, in our view. Note: We’ll be hosting a investor meeting with mgt in SF on Thursday, 9/18.””

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

GDDY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 1,253,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.69. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $533,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,978 shares of company stock worth $1,667,026. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 32.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1,989.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth $103,895,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

