Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.26

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 1792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.401 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

