Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,037 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 3.65% of Summit Materials worth $78,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

SUM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

