StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

StoneCastle Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect StoneCastle Financial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.42. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCastle Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

