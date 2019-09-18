Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 5.1%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.39, approximately 2,538,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,371,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.35.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Matt Cohler sold 148,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $4,655,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,676 shares of company stock worth $14,363,049. 56.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

