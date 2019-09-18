Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Premier worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,028 shares of company stock valued at $331,967 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 279,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,687. Premier Inc has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

