Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 515,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 1,321,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

