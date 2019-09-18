Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $31,406,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $950,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $446,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,014.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,121 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,063 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

