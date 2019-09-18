Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,465,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.47. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

