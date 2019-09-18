Stephens Initiates Coverage on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,785. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,242,000 after buying an additional 122,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.