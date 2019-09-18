Starboard Value LP Has $160.77 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Starboard Value LP lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,216,819 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 4.9% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned 0.49% of eBay worth $160,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,086,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $401,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 1,929,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

