SRB Corp Decreases Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

SRB Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Twitter by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Twitter by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. 4,347,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,070,592. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,693 shares of company stock worth $5,366,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

