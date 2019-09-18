Sprouts Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Sprouts has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $434,409.00 and approximately $641.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sprouts

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,816,495,058 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

