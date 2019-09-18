Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Acquired by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,631. The firm has a market cap of $999.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $57,136.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $71,413.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.