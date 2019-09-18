Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 667.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

