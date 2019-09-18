Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

NYSE SO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 2,446,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,121 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,063. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

