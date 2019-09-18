Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOPH opened at GBX 429.10 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.09. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective (up from GBX 450 ($5.88)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 436.88 ($5.71).

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

