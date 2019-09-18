Soma (SCT) One Day Volume Tops $76,153.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $339,091.00 and $76,153.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147084 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.13 or 0.99523751 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003719 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soma’s official website is soma.co

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

