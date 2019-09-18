Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 648,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,607. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,343,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,995 shares of company stock worth $17,894,851. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

