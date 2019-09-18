SOCO International (LON:SIA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.20

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.20 and traded as high as $67.69. SOCO International shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 182,755 shares changing hands.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SOCO International from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOCO International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

Get SOCO International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.53 million and a PE ratio of 47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.