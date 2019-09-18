SmileDirectClub (NYSE:SDC) General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt Purchases 4,100 Shares

SmileDirectClub (NYSE:SDC) General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,891.00.

Shares of NYSE SDC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 118,167 shares of the stock traded hands.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

