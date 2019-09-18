Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMS stock traded down GBX 24.60 ($0.32) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 335.40 ($4.38). 1,722,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,179. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 437 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 676 ($8.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 466.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.17 million and a PE ratio of 86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 776.25 ($10.14).

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

