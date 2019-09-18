Sio Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Medpace makes up about 2.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Medpace worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,175,000 after buying an additional 600,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Medpace by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after buying an additional 260,980 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,980,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. 6,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,544. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

