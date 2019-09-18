Sio Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $371,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $530,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $639,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $1,060,000.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions alerts:

Health Sciences Acquisitions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries in North America or Europe.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.