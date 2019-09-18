Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,490 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.74.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

