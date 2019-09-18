Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.41

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SBIZ stock opened at GBX 194.95 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.07. Simplybiz Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Get Simplybiz Group alerts:

In other Simplybiz Group news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £51,250 ($66,967.20).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Simplybiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.