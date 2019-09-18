Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,961. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

