Sigma Healthcare Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Shares of Sigma Healthcare stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.66 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.56. The firm has a market cap of $699.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Sigma Healthcare has a one year low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a one year high of A$0.66 ($0.47).
Sigma Healthcare Company Profile
