Sigma Healthcare Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Sigma Healthcare stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.66 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.56. The firm has a market cap of $699.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Sigma Healthcare has a one year low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a one year high of A$0.66 ($0.47).

Get Sigma Healthcare alerts:

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.