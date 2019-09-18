ShowHand Market Capitalization Tops $34,932.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $34,932.00 and $5,390.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00215317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01222852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017913 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020371 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.