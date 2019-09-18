SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.37

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIMIZU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

