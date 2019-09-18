Shift One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,541.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Shift has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $4,541.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shift has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,421,593 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

