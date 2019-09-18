Shekel Trading Down 32.5% This Week (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Shekel has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Shekel has a market cap of $27,146.00 and $4.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shekel Profile

Shekel (CRYPTO:JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . Shekel’s official website is shekel.io

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

