ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 48.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,697. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew N. Kattos acquired 834 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $25,645.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,395.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,334 shares of company stock valued at $129,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

